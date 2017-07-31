Iverson No-Shows Big3 Games In Dallas, League Investigating

July 31, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Allen Iverson

DALLAS (AP) — Allen Iverson did not show up for the Big3’s games in Dallas, and the league says it is investigating his absence.

The former NBA MVP is the biggest star in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league of former NBA players. Iverson signed on as a player and coach of Three’s Company for the league’s inaugural season.

He hasn’t been playing very much — he didn’t play at all in his much-hyped return to Philadelphia — and the league says in a statement it had no advance notice that Iverson wouldn’t attend the game Sunday.

The league says it will make a statement once it has gathered all the facts surrounding Iverson’s absence.

DerMarr Johnson, the team’s co-captain, took over the coaching duties Sunday.

