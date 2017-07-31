Man Hospitalized After Shooting At Basketball Game In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot during a basketball game on Detroit’s west side on Monday night.
Police say a group was playing basketball at a park near 30th and Horatio Streets at 7:40 p.m. when an argument broke out. One of the individuals went to his car to get a gun and started firing. A 20-year-old black man was hit in the stomach.
Authorities say the man shot in the stomach was taken to a hospital and is in surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.
The shooter is characterized as a short black man with dark complexion in his 20’s. He was wearing a blue hat, white short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. He reportedly left the scene in a blue minivan.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detroit police.
