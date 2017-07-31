Detroit Shooting, Detroit, Detroit's west side, Detroit Police, Shooting

Man Hospitalized After Shooting At Basketball Game In Detroit

July 31, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, Detroit Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot during a basketball game on Detroit’s west side on Monday night.

Police say a group was playing basketball at a park near 30th and Horatio Streets at 7:40 p.m. when an argument broke out. One of the individuals went to his car to get a gun and started firing. A 20-year-old black man was hit in the stomach.

Authorities say the man shot in the stomach was taken to a hospital and is in surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooter is characterized as a short black man with dark complexion in his 20’s. He was wearing a blue hat, white short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. He reportedly left the scene in a blue minivan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detroit police.

Check back with CBS Detroit and WWJ 950 for more updates on this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch