Tips Wanted To Find Missing Redford Teen [PHOTO]

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Redford Township are reaching out to the public for help to find a missing teen.
Amyra Porter, 14, disappeared from her home in the are of Telegraph Rd. and W. Chicago last Thursday.
She is described as a black female, 5’2” tall and weighing around 120 pounds.
A description of her clothing when she was last seen and other details regarding her disappearance are not available at this time.
Anyone who may have seen this missing girl or who has information that could help investigators to locate her is asked to call Redford police at 313-387-2551 and reference case 17-5103.