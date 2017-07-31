Authorities: No Foul Play In Death Of Woman In Troy McDonald’s Parking Lot

TROY (WWJ) – “Natural causes” was the determination of the Oakland County Medical Examiner in the death of an elderly woman whose body was found in a car in a fast food restaurant parking lot.
The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Friday at the McDonald’s on Dequindre Rd. on the southwest corner of Big Beaver Rd. in Troy.
Police said an investigation determined that the woman had been living out of her car, adding that there were no signed of foul play.
Police initially said they believed the woman’s death was medically related. No further details as to how she died were released.
While the woman has been identified, police are withholding her name until her family can be located and notified.