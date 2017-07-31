Report: Lions’ A’Shawn Robinson Sued For $9,332 Bill

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The Detroit Lions opened up their training camp over this past weekend,which means the NFL season is just around the corner.

That doesn’t mean the season will start without some drama. Will Matthew Stafford be signed to a long-term contract extension? That’s the biggest drama that involves the Lions.

Detroit Lions’ DT A’Shawn Robinson has a little drama of his own, according to a report from TMZ.com.

The report says Robinson and another football player, Caleb Benenoch of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were at a Hollywood club in March and both of their credit cards were denied.

According to court docs filed in L.A., the guys invited Richard Harrington to Hyde nightclub on the Sunset Strip back in March and ran up a $9,332 bill.

But when it came time to pay, Harrington claims the players’ credit cards were BOTH declined.

Harrington says that the players asked him to foot the bill and they would pay him back. He does say that he has been paid back $2,000 from each player but he is still out $5,332 for one night at the club.

How does that happen? It reminds us of the scene from “Wolf of Wall Street” where the team spends $26,000 on one dinner. They explain it happened because they “ordered a lot of sides.”

Robinson was the Lions second round draft in 2016 and is poised to have a breakout season for the team. He’s guaranteed $687,893 in pay for 2017 and about $925,000 in 2018 for his $3.2 million contract.