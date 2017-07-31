Tigers Acquire Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes & PTBNL Or Cash For Justin Wilson And Alex Avila

DETROIT, MI. – The Detroit Tigers announced today that they have acquired infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes, along with a player to be named later or cash considerations, from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for left-hander Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila.

Candelario, 23, is batting .266 (76×286) with a .361 on-base percentage, 27 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 52 RBI, 41 walks and 39 runs for the triple-A Iowa Cubs this season. He is tied for fifth among all players in the Pacific Coast League in doubles. He also appeared in 11 games for the Chicago Cubs this year and posted a .152 average with two doubles and his first career home run in 33 at-bats. A switch-hitting third baseman, Candelario is currently ranked as the number one prospect in the Cubs system by MLB.com and 92nd overall on their Top 100. He is a two-time minor league All-Star (2016 with double-A Tennessee, 2015 with single-A Myrtle Beach) and was selected to the 2016 MLB Futures Game, as well as the 2015 Arizona Fall League All-Prospect team. In 739 career minor league games, Candelario has posted a .270 average with a .352 on-base percentage, 195 doubles, 19 triples, 68 home runs, 413 RBI, 338 walks and 387 runs in 2,725 at-bats. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Cubs in September of 2010.

The 18-year-old Paredes is currently ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the Cubs system by Baseball America and the 10th-best prospect by MLB.com. Paredes has spent the entire 2017 season with single-A South Bend and is hitting .264 (89×337) with 25 doubles, seven home runs, 49 RBI and 49 runs in 92 games. He ranks fifth in the Midwest League with 7.11 plate appearances per strikeout and is tied for fifth with 25 doubles. Paredes, who was originally signed by the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent on June 4, 2016, was named an Arizona League postseason All-Star in 2016 after hitting .305 (51×167) with 14 doubles, three triples, one home run, 26 RBI and 23 runs in 47 games with the AZL Cubs. In 142 career games, Paredes is a .275 (142×516) hitter with 39 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 75 RBI and 72 runs.

In 42 appearances for the Tigers this season, Wilson went 3-4 with 13 saves, a 2.68 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched. Avila batted .271 with a .392 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 32 RBI, 43 walks and 29 runs in 76 games for Detroit in 2017.

To fill their spots on the 25-man roster, the Tigers have recalled right-hander Joe Jimenez and catcher John Hicks from Toledo.