Video Shows Curry, Irving Apparently Mocking James [VIDEO]

July 31, 2017 11:21 AM
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was caught on video apparently mocking LeBron James during a wedding over the weekend, while James’ Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving eggs him on.

Retired Cavaliers player Brendan Haywood posted the video on Instagram Sunday, with a message saying “shots fired at somebody” and the hashtag #kingwontlikethis.

It shows the two-time NBA MVP pretending to work out with exaggerated moves, an apparent reference to video that James posted on social media that sparked a flurry of fan imitation videos dubbed the #LeBronJamesChallenge.

Irving has asked to be traded, but the team has not said whether it would honor the All-Star point guard’s request.

The players were all in Newport, Rhode Island, for the wedding of Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes.

