Police: Couple Escapes Carjacking At Ferndale Wendy’s Drive-Thru

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Ferndale police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly tried to carjack a couple at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

The alleged crime took place at around 11 p.m. Monday as the victims were waiting in their car at the fast food restaurant at 22555 Woodward Ave., near 9 Mile Road.

According to police, an unknown man approached the vehicle from the passenger side; and another, who was holding a silver handgun, approached the driver’s window. The suspect on the driver’s side of the car allegedly pointed the gun at the female passenger and yelled, “Don’t move. Get out of the car!”

Fearing for her life, the driver sped away and believes she struck the armed suspect, knocking the gun from his hand and him to the ground.

Both suspects were last seen “casually” walking away from the scene, police said.

Neither victim had a cell phone so they drove a short distance to their home and called 911. Officers quickly responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The victims were not injured.

Suspect number one — who was chrome semi-automatic handgun — is described as a black male, 25-35 years old and approximately 6′ tall, with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a red baseball hat, white t-shirt, gym shorts, tennis shoes, and designer type rose-tinted glasses.

Suspect two was also a black male, 18-25 years old, 5’7” to 5’9” tall with a thin build. He wearing a white t-shirt and gym shorts.

Anyone who may have seen these suspects in the area or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, those calling Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and will not be asked to speak to police or to testify in court.