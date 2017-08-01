How To Make Your Very Own Harry Potter-Inspired Butter Beer

Dinah Bucholz is the author of The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook from our sister company Simon & Schuster. She lives in Philadelphia.

Butterbeer is one of the most popular drinks in the wizarding world, and when Harry has his first butterbeer during a sneak visit to Hogsmeade, he finds it to be the most delicious drink he has ever tasted (see Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Chapter 10). But what is this most warming and comforting of drinks? Is it Buttered Beere, as described in a sixteenth-century cookbook? Is it more like a cream soda? Recipes for both concepts follow.