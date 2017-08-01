Mother, Daughter Injured In Overnight Shooting On Detroit’s East Side

August 1, 2017 7:41 AM
(Credit: Charlie Langton/WWJ Newsradio 950)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a gunman who followed a vehicle before opening fire, striking a mother and her 2-year-old daughter.

The incident started around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at a liquor store on Houston Whittier, on the city’s east side. According to police, the 22-year-old mother was leaving the store with her 27-year-old boyfriend when they noticed they were being followed.

The boyfriend pulled into his friend’s driveway in the 15000 block of Tacoma, police said, and the suspect followed behind and fired multiple shots at the SUV, striking the 2-year-old girl in the neck and the mother in the back. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The mother and daughter were taken to the hospital and last reported in temporary serious condition.

The shooting left neighbors, like Mike Johnson, shaken.

“It’s really amazing to me. It’s startling. Like I said, all I see is little kids down there. There’s a lot of activity but mostly there’s little kids running around, riding their bikes, playing on the porch,” Johnson told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “I really didn’t expect nothing like that to happen right there.”

No arrests have been made. The Detroit Police Department’s gang squad is investigating.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

