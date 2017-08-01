Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Girl Abducted By Mother’s Boyfriend

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her aunt’s house on Detroit’s west side.

Sondra Renee was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 21000 block of Karl, in a neighborhood near 7 Mile and Lahser roads. Police say she was kidnapped at gunpoint by 42-year-old Grady Lamar Barrett.

The two escaped in a black 2009 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, Michigan license plate”DAS-8417,” with an attached trailer, Michigan license plate “D47 6667.” The trailer also has a sign on the side: G&G Landscaping, Snow Removal and Grass Cutting.

Sondra is described as a black female with a dark complexion, 2’5″ tall and 35 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored one piece outfit.

Barrett is described as a black male, 6′ tall and 278 lbs., bald with a thick beard and mustache.

Police say Barrett is the girl’s mother’s boyfriend, and not her biological father. The aunt was babysitting for the mother, according to police.

Anyone who sees the pair or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

