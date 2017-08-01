Teen Injured In Shooting On DDOT Bus

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for the person who pulled a gun on a city bus overnight and injured a 19-year-old man.
The incident happened Monday night as the bus was traveling in the area of Curtis and Stoepel streets, along Livernois Avenue between 6 Mile and 7 Mile roads.
Officials say two passengers on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus got into an argument. One of the passengers pulled out a gun and fired at least one round. A 19-year-old man was struck in the hand; he was able to get himself to a nearby hospital.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.