Workers Killed, Injured In Michigan Arena Floor Collapse Identified

August 2, 2017 4:01 PM
(credit: istock)

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) – Authorities have identified the construction workers killed and injured after a section of floor collapsed at a western Michigan arena.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says the collapse Tuesday at the Holland Civic Center killed 38-year-old Ruben Gomez-Vazques of Grand Rapids. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being trapped in debris for about 15 minutes.

It says injured worker 41-year-old Rafael Hernandez-Alvarez of Grand Rapids has been released from a hospital.

Both men worked for X-treme Demolition Inc., a subcontractor on the 63-year-old arena’s renovation.

Capt. Keith Mulder says the two were demolishing a small section of cement floor on the second level when it collapsed and both workers fell.

General contractor GO Construction said Wednesday that renovations have been halted while the collapse is investigated.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch