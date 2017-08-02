Red Wings 2017-18 Preseason Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 A.M.

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that tickets for all 2017-18 preseason home games leading up to the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10:00 a.m.
After playing three straight road games to open the preseason schedule, the puck will drop for the first-ever hockey game to be played at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 when the Red Wings hit the ice to take on the Boston Bruins. The Red Wings will continue their four-game homestand with contests against the Stanley Cup® Champion Pittsburgh Penguins (Monday, Sept. 25) and Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Sept. 28) at Little Caesars Arena before concluding the preseason schedule with a home-and-home series against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Toronto; Saturday, Sept. 30 at Toronto).
Red Wings preseason tickets can be purchased at the Joe Louis Arena Box Office (313-471-7575), all Ticketmaster outlets (800-745-3000) and online at DetroitRedWings.com.
The Red Wings’ full preseason schedule can be found below:
DETROIT RED WINGS 2017-18 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
DATE DAY SITE TIME (ET)
September 19 Tue. at Boston TD Garden 7:00 p.m.
20 Wed. at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 7:00 p.m.
21 Thu. at Chicago United Center 8:30 p.m.
23 Sat. BOSTON Little Caesars Arena 7:00 p.m.
25 Mon. PITTSBURGH Little Caesars Arena 7:30 p.m.
28 Thu. CHICAGO Little Caesars Arena 7:30 p.m.
29 Fri. TORONTO Little Caesars Arena 7:30 p.m.
30 Sat. at Toronto Ricoh Coliseum 7:00 p.m.