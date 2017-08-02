Red Wings 2017-18 Preseason Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 A.M.

August 2, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that tickets for all 2017-18 preseason home games leading up to the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10:00 a.m.

After playing three straight road games to open the preseason schedule, the puck will drop for the first-ever hockey game to be played at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 when the Red Wings hit the ice to take on the Boston Bruins. The Red Wings will continue their four-game homestand with contests against the Stanley Cup® Champion Pittsburgh Penguins (Monday, Sept. 25) and Chicago Blackhawks (Thursday, Sept. 28) at Little Caesars Arena before concluding the preseason schedule with a home-and-home series against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Toronto; Saturday, Sept. 30 at Toronto).

Red Wings preseason tickets can be purchased at the Joe Louis Arena Box Office (313-471-7575), all Ticketmaster outlets (800-745-3000) and online at DetroitRedWings.com.

The Red Wings’ full preseason schedule can be found below:

DETROIT RED WINGS 2017-18 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

                        DATE  DAY                                        SITE                                        TIME (ET)

September     19        Tue.     at Boston                     TD Garden                              7:00 p.m.

                        20        Wed.    at Pittsburgh                PPG Paints Arena                  7:00 p.m.

                        21        Thu.     at Chicago                   United Center                          8:30 p.m.

            23        Sat.      BOSTON                    Little Caesars Arena               7:00 p.m.

                        25        Mon.    PITTSBURGH            Little Caesars Arena               7:30 p.m.

                        28        Thu.     CHICAGO                  Little Caesars Arena               7:30 p.m.

                        29        Fri.       TORONTO                 Little Caesars Arena               7:30 p.m.

                        30        Sat.      at Toronto                   Ricoh Coliseum                      7:00 p.m.

