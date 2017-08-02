Slot Machine Player: ‘Inside The Casino, We Heard It, We Felt It’ Of Explosions In Greektown

August 2, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Fishbones, Greektown, Underground Explosions

DETROIT (WWJ) – A series of underground explosions rock several building in and around Greektown Wednesday night.

The blasts, thought to be electrical in nature, appeared to be centered underneath Fishbones Restaurant on Monroe between Brush and Beaubien streets — sending manhole covers flying into the air.

Victor Bryant was playing the slots at the nearby Greektown Casino when it happened. “Inside the casino, we heard it, we felt it,” he said.

“I was inside the casino, on a slot machine, we heard a boom and the whole building of the casino shook,” says Bryant. “Everybody started looking around like what was going on — so I cashed out and came outside.”

Several surrounding blocks have been cordoned off by police and fire and there are some evacuations.

So far, no word of any injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch