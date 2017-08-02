Slot Machine Player: ‘Inside The Casino, We Heard It, We Felt It’ Of Explosions In Greektown

DETROIT (WWJ) – A series of underground explosions rock several building in and around Greektown Wednesday night.
The blasts, thought to be electrical in nature, appeared to be centered underneath Fishbones Restaurant on Monroe between Brush and Beaubien streets — sending manhole covers flying into the air.
Victor Bryant was playing the slots at the nearby Greektown Casino when it happened. “Inside the casino, we heard it, we felt it,” he said.
“I was inside the casino, on a slot machine, we heard a boom and the whole building of the casino shook,” says Bryant. “Everybody started looking around like what was going on — so I cashed out and came outside.”
Several surrounding blocks have been cordoned off by police and fire and there are some evacuations.
So far, no word of any injuries.