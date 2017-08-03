Man Found Dead After ‘Suspicious’ House Fire

August 3, 2017 5:34 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fatal house fire on Detroit’s west side.

The fire took off early Thursday morning at a home at the corner of Intervale and Cruse streets, in the area of Grand River and Schoolcraft.

A man was discovered inside the home after firefighters extinguished the flames. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

One investigator at the scene told WWJ’s Mike Campbell that the fire appears to be “suspicious” in nature.

It’s not clear if the man lived at the home. His name has not been released.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

