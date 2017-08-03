Neighboring Construction Damages Detroit Bar, Forces Indefinite Closure

DETROIT (WWJ) – A popular hangout in Corktown had been forced to shut down indefinitely because of nearby construction work.

The abrupt closure of UFO Factory bar and club on Trumbull, just north of Michigan Avenue, came Tuesday, as crews were laying the foundation for a multi-million dollar development next door. Construction work caused the bar’s wall to severely crack and then buckle so badly that the front windows broke.

The city ordered the construction to stop. And because of the damage to the building, UFO Factory was forced to closed indefinitely. Reports say the damage is so bad, the property could be condemned.

The bar owner and the developer have apparently been at odds because the bar owner is refusing to sell his property to the developer. One employee says the owner turned down yet another offer just last week.

A GoFundMe account has been launched to help the roughly 15 employees who are now out of work. A benefit fundraiser is also planned for bar employees Monday at El Club in Detroit.