New Macomb County Cabela’s Now Open For Business

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – The ribbon has been cut on Macomb County’s new Cabela’s store, on the northeast corner of I-94 and Hall Road in Chesterfield Township.

This will be the fourth Cabela’s location to open in Michigan, this time at 45959 Towne Center Blvd., near the Super Walmart and Menards — about 30 miles northeast of Detroit.

A ceremony, hosted by Cabela’s executives, was held Thursday morning — concluding in spectacular fashion with a ribbon being cut by an arrow shot from a bow by an employee.

The grand opening celebration will feature live country music, giveaways, family activities, guest appearances, and more throughout the weekend.

Like other Cabela’s, the new store is designed to offer customers “an immersive outdoor experience,” complete with Cabela’s signature Conservation Mountain and wildlife-display feature, an indoor archery range, dozens of taxidermy mounts, vintage outdoor photos and memorabilia, and a regionally specific theme and design features.

“It’s not just hunting and fishing,” said Cabela’s Chad Andrus, who helped to set up the new store. “We have a whole line of camping gear, we have a full line of casual clothing, we have our home and cabins section; we sell stuff for the home, for the cabin.”

“We have something for everyone,” he added. “And we do have a lot of customers who just want to come in and they wanna check out the taxidermy, they want to check out the art.”

Michigan’s other three Cabela’s are in Dundee (the original Michigan outlet), Saginaw and Grandville.

The 90,000 square foot Chesterfield location is massive — but smaller than the massive Dundee store, as Cabela’s moves to a smaller store format that has helped drive the chain’s profitability and growth.

Around 175 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees have been hired to staff the location, most coming from Macomb County and the surrounding area.