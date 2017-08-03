CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Predators Captain Fisher Retires After 17 Seasons In NHL

August 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Mike Fisher, Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher has announced his retirement, a move that means the defending Stanley Cup finalists must select a new captain.

Fisher, 37, said in a letter to Predators fans that “this is the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one.”

The Tennessean first reported Fisher’s retirement.

Fisher had 276 goals and 309 assists in 1,088 regular-season games during an NHL career that lasted 17 seasons. He had 23 goals and 28 assists in 13 career playoff games.

He began his career with the Ottawa Senators before getting traded to Nashville in 2011.

Fisher was named the Predators’ captain in September 2016. He had 18 goals and 24 assists last season as Nashville earned its first Western Conference title.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

