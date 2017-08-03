Dad Charged With Assault Of Teen Thrown Into Pool At Bloomfield Surf Club

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A 55-year-old Bloomfield Township man has been arrested and charged in an alleged assault on his teenage son.
Bloomfield Township police responded to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. last Sunday for a call about a fight between a father and son.
During an argument, officers learned, Paul Nagel allegedly threw his son into the pool and hit him in the face with his hand. The 16-year-old suffered a bloody lip, but was not seriously injured, police said.
Nagle was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and was lodged at the Bloomfield Township Police Department overnight.
He was arraigned in 48th District Court the following day at which time bond was set as $5,000, 10 percent, cash or surety.
It’s unclear what the teen and his father were arguing about. Further details have not been released.