Titans Rookie WR Corey Davis Getting MRI Exam On Hamstring

August 3, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Corey Davis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis is having an MRI exam on his hamstring after being hurt catching a pass during a 1-on-1 drill.

Coach Mike Mularkey says he didn’t have an update on Davis when practice ended.

The fifth overall pick out of Western Michigan and the first wide receiver drafted made a move, turned back for the catch against cornerback Logan Ryan. Davis went to the sideline, then limped off the field. Davis had been working with the first-team offense since signing his contract last weekend.

Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray also sat out practice with his own sore hamstring. Mularkey says Murray is day-to-day and spent practice working inside.

That left the first-team work to Derrick Henry for a second straight practice.
