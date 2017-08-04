Jason Maxiell Retires As A Detroit Piston

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. ¬– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed Jason Maxiell to a contract, allowing the forward to retire as a member of the Detroit Pistons organization.

“Jason and his representatives reached out to us regarding his desire to sign one last contract with the team in order to retire as a Detroit Piston,” General Manager Jeff Bower said. “Jason made an impact on and off the court with the organization, spending eight seasons in Detroit, many with deep playoff runs. We’re pleased that Jason has chosen to remain connected to our organization and wish him well in the future.”

Drafted 26th overall by Detroit in the 2005 NBA Draft out of the University of Cincinnati, Maxiell spent eight seasons with the Pistons, averaging 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 19.1 minutes in 523 games. The Chicago, IL native was a part of four playoff runs from 2005-08, including three Eastern Conference Finals appearances. He averaged 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 16.6 minutes in 35 career playoff games.

“The best years of my professional career were spent in Detroit and it’s important to me to retire as a Detroit Piston,” said Maxiell. “This is a special franchise with great tradition and history. I want to thank all the fans who supported me during my eight seasons representing Detroit.”

Maxiell was known for his stout defense and toughness, finishing his Pistons career with 426 blocks which ranks ninth all-time in franchise history. A staple off Detroit’s bench, the 6-7, 260-pound forward had his best season in 2007-08 when he averaged a career-high 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 21.6 minutes in 82 games, helping the club earn its sixth consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

After his eight-year stint with Detroit, Maxiell spent time with Orlando and Charlotte before signing overseas. For his 10-year NBA career, he averaged 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 18.4 minutes in 618 games.

