9-Year-Old Detroit Boy Disappears After Taking Out The Trash

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for your help in locating a missing child.
Police say 9-year-old Robert Wood was last seem at 8:40 a.m. Friday at his home on Heyden Street, near I-96 and Evergreen.
Robert’s mother said he took out the garbage and never came back inside.
He is described as a black male, 4’5″ tall and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a checkered blue shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.
Robert has medical conditions and requires medication.
Anyone who sees this missing child or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1638 or 313-596-5800.