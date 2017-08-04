Missing Warren Man Found Dead, Homicide Suspected

WARREN (WWJ) – The search for a missing Warren man has come to a tragic end.
A body found this week has been identified as 30-year-old Jason Kudla. He was reported missing on Sunday, last seen around 1 a.m. at a party at a friend’s house near Evaline and Conant in Hamtramck.
It’s yet not clear how he died, but Kudla’s father says police are calling it homicide.
“We are all deeply hurt, and this is my last living son,” Larry Kudla told the Detroit News; Jason’s twin brother died in 2012. “The hardest thing that a parent can do is lose a child.”
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-800-5281.