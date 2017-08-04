Neighborhoods Day In Detroit To Feature Cleanups, Festivals

DETROIT (AP) — Cleanups, festivals, health fairs and school supply giveaways are among the more than 200 events and activities planned for the annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day.

Neighborhoods Day starts at sunup Saturday at a number of locations around the city.

One organization will give groceries to needy families and individuals. Others will plant flowers. Block clubs will put boards on doors and windows of vacant houses. Trash also will be cleared from illegal dumping sites.

Volunteers from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are scheduled to paint and clean up around 15 schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Other volunteers will visit residents at nursing homes. Neighborhood peace walks also are scheduled.

ARISE Detroit! is a nonprofit, community mobilization coalition of more than 400 churches, block clubs and businesses.

