Roseville Man Charged After Hitting Bus Stop With Truck

August 4, 2017 7:23 PM
WARREN (WWJ) — A Roseville man is charged after allegedly plowing into a Warren bus shelter with his pickup truck seriously injuring six.

55-year-old Gary Daleo faces charges of operating a vehicle while impaired and reckless driving causing serious injury. Each offense is punishable by up to five years.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near 12 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith says the man had a blood-alcohol content of .07, but they’re awaiting toxicology results to see if anything else was in his system.

“We’ve seen way too many incidents of people either not paying attention or people drinking too much and causing accidents where others die,” Smith told WWJ. “These poor victims are just sitting there waiting for a bus, minding their own business and they get trapped under a large truck. So I’m glad they are okay, I’m glad the police department acted quickly and I’m glad that this defendant is behind bars on a $70,000 cash or surety bond.”

Another court date is scheduled for Aug. 15.

