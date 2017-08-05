Police Investigate Bomb Threat At Plymouth Condo Complex

PLYMOUTH TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was received at a condominium complex in Plymouth Township.

About a dozen police cars and the bomb squad responded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to the Pinewood Village Condominiums along Ann Arbor Trail at Lilley Road.

Michigan State Police say they are assisting with the bomb threat, but provided no additional details. Plymouth police say they are not ready to release any information in the case.

No injuries have been reported.

Bob Miller noticed the police activity while he was running errands.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood,” he said. “Maybe it’s incidental but something caused them to converge on the area. There’s state police, local police, investigators, a big van.”

Miller said it doesn’t appear that anyone had been evacuated from the complex.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.