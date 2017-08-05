Detroit Police, Detroit Fire Department, Detroit, Car Fire, Dead, Bodies Found

Two Bodies Found In Torched Car, Detroit Police Are Investigating

August 5, 2017 6:24 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a car fire that may have resulted in the deaths of two people on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police say the fire department responded to a call for a car fire in a vacant field near Lambert and Seneca Streets on Saturday. After the fire was extinguished they found two bodies in the backseat of the torched vehicle.

Authorities say the two bodies were “burned beyond recognition.”

The vehicle was a silver Honda Accord.

Police are still investigating and the bodies are being sent to the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

