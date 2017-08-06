Missing Teen Last Seen Talking To Boy Near House

DETROIT – The family of a missing teen say she was last seen talking to a boy near their family home in Detroit.
Nyasia Spikes, 14, was last seen by her grandmother on Saturday around 7 p.m. on the side of their house on Euclid — she was speaking to a boy according to family. Her grandmother “went into the house for a couple of moments” and when she came back outside the young girl was gone.
Spikes is described as a black female, with black box braided hair, wearing a black top, black skirt and was carrying a multi-colored bag.
If anyone sees Nyasia or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1000.