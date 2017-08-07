Grand Haven, Softball Coach, Sexual Assault, Guilty, Sentenced, Court, Police, Justice, Thomas Galloway

Ex-Softball Coach Sentenced To Prison In Sex Assault Case

August 7, 2017 6:49 PM
Filed Under: Grand Haven, sexual assault, Thomas Galloway

GRAND HAVEN (AP) — A former girls’ softball coach accused of sexually assaulting a girl on his western Michigan team starting in 2012 has been sentenced to about nine to 40 years in prison.

Thomas Galloway on Monday learned his punishment in an Ottawa County courtroom.

The 45-year-old Galloway earlier pleaded no contest to four first-degree sexual assault charges stemming from assaults on one of his softball players that began when she was 13. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

The defense had asked for a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Authorities have said charges were brought after the girl later told a parent. Galloway was the founder of a group of traveling softball teams, and a coach until his resignation.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

