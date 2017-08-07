Is Globalization Waning? Not As Far As Many Companies Are Concerned

A full schedule of discussions with representatives of Michigan companies and potential investment partners from China took place on a recent visit headed by Governor Rick Snyder.

When it comes to looking for opportunities beyond the borders of their own jurisdiction, companies and governments across the U.S. aren’t being put off by some who might be focused solely on a single market strategy.

Indeed, it would appear that some states are even more determined to sell their wares to new markets. And with trade being very much a two-way street, that means, almost by definition, reciprocal benefits to those who are potential markets for U.S. goods.

In the U.S., Michigan is certainly one market where opportunities are being explored, judging from the reaction to a recent trade mission to China by Gov. Rick Snyder, his sixth since taking office.

The aim of the November mission was to facilitate Michigan businesses that want to work with China, as well as promote Chinese investment and tourism in Michigan, but it promises to create more jobs in Michigan and help advance the development of autonomous and interconnected automobiles.

“We have built strong relationships in China since our first mission in 2011,” Snyder said in a statement. “We are excited to continue telling the Michigan comeback story and making the case that there is no better place in North America for Chinese companies to expand and create jobs than in Michigan. As Chinese travelers are now going all over the world and the United States more, this is a great opportunity to tell people about Pure Michigan tourism.”

Snyder visited the cities of Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing and Nanchang, according to his office. He visited companies, met with business leaders and senior government officials, and participated in several events sponsored by the University of Michigan.

“The governor is committed to strengthening Michigan’s relationship with China and countries all over the world,” Ari B. Adler, Snyder’s director of communications, told Corp! magazine. “Since his first mission to Asia in 2011, Michigan has received nearly $650 million in new business investment from China, for a total of 23 projects that created 3,541 jobs.”

Accompanying the governor was an investment mission led by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with 11 Michigan companies looking to meet prospective business partners, distributors and buyers. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development led a group of seven Michigan companies on Michigan’s first food and agriculture trade mission to China. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also brought a delegation to promote Detroit, marking the first time the governor and a mayor promoted Michigan together during an international trade mission.

Automotive sector

On the first full day of the mission, the MEDC and Shanghai International Automobile City signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to help the Chinese automotive industry establish a Michigan presence and increase innovation, entrepreneurship, testing and research, especially with regard to the development of interconnected autonomous vehicles.

“Michigan and China are in unique positions as we each pursue business and opportunities in the interconnected autonomous vehicle space,” Snyder said in a statement. “This memorandum of understanding is an important accomplishment that builds on our mutual commitment to strengthen our friendship and further promote the automotive industry in Michigan and China.”

The University of Michigan and Shanghai Jiao Tong University announced a new automotive executive development program beginning in 2017. A joint project of the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business and the University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute, the international program will take participants to see the Shanghai Auto Show, tour Michigan automotive companies, and explore technological advances in Palo Alto, Calif. Some of the automotive industry challenges studied will include intelligent and autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles, clean energy and environmental issues, intelligent and advanced manufacturing, big data analytics and artificial intelligence, and intelligent transportation networks.

Snyder also introduced “Planet M,” Michigan’s initiative to study and advance research in transportation and mobility issues, positioning Michigan as the global leader in autonomous vehicle technology.

“Michigan has always been the automotive industry leader, and as the transportation industry evolves, our state’s influence will continue to shape the way the world moves,” Snyder said. “With Planet M, we’re putting our strengths on display for a global audience to see and learn about.”

Continuing development of autonomous and connected vehicles will be central to this effort.

“Regarding autonomous vehicles, Michigan is quickly becoming the global leader as the place where the world will test and refine driverless technology,” Adler told Corp!. “As research related to autonomous and connected vehicles expands around the world, Gov. Snyder believes the state can tap into the relationships he has been building to show business leaders everywhere that they need to be doing their work in Michigan.”

Joint Ventures

According to the governor’s office, the companies on the investment mission participated in customized matchmaking events with prospective partners, distributors, and buyers in each region, and received briefings about doing business in China. These companies included producers of custom test systems and equipment, chemical specialties, and machine verification and diagnostics systems; manufacturers of plastic injection molding and tooling, plastic molds and die cast dies, and coil anodizing; and providers of international logistics services and marketing, advertising and communications.

Snyder witnessed and celebrated two Michigan companies signing joint ventures with Chinese companies during the trip—Gage Products Co., a Ferndale-based supplier of chemical-related products and processes, and Muskegon’s Lorin Industries, a leader in coil anodizing since 1943.

“These joint ventures are great examples of how the strength of the auto industry, both in Michigan and the Chongqing region, can create smart business opportunities and partners.