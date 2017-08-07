NHL: Players Under Contract In Minors Can’t Go To Olympics

August 7, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Bill Daly, NHL, Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer

Players with NHL contracts, even those in the minors, will not be allowed to participate in the Winter Olympics next February.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that all players under contract will be treated the same. The league announced in April it
wouldn’t be stopping its season to go to the Olympics for the first time since 1994, but questions had remained about players in the American Hockey League and ECHL.

This means players signed to two-way NHL contracts or who are loaned to minor league affiliates by their clubs won’t be available to the United States, Canada or other national teams. The AHL said earlier this summer that general managers could decide to allow players on AHL contracts to play in South Korea.

___
Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .
___
For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch