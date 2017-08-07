Open Streets Detroit Returns In October

DETROIT (WWJ) — Open Streets Detroit will return for a second straight year this October.

Open Streets Detroit will take over a 3.5 mile stretch of road in the city, turning it into a car-free zone for the enjoyment of individuals and families. The free event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Project lead Lisa Nuszkowski said the event will make way for those looking to walk, bike or skateboard on the downtown streets.

“We are opening it up to people that are walking, biking, jogging, skateboarding, rollerblading, people using wheelchairs or strollers,” Nuszkowski told WWJ. “Basically turning the streets over to people.”

The route will stretch from Beacon Park to Michigan Avenue and into southwest Detroit along West Vernor Highway.

This year’s event will also include programs and activities, according to a release. Open Streets Detroit is still looking for program partners “who can create family‐friendly participatory activities focused on health, wellness, arts and culture.” Those interested in joining forcing with Open Streets Detroit can submit an application at www.openstreetsdet.org/apply. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.

“We received a lot of positive feedback from participants and business owners from last year’s events, and we’re looking forward to working with the Corktown and Southwest Detroit communities to further build off that momentum,” Nuszkowski said. “We found that there is a real desire for a program like Open Streets, which helps communities, support local businesses and encourages people to get out and get active.”