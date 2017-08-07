Police: Road Rage Incident Leads To Assault Caught On Video

August 7, 2017 9:50 AM
ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – An incident caught on video leads police to a suspect in an alleged case of road rage and assault.

Authorities telling WWJ that a 34-year-old man is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon for a stabbing following a road rage fight that began on an area freeway Friday night.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says the dispute began on I-696 near Mound and continued when the suspect and the other driver exited at 11 Mile Road, got out of their cars in a neighborhood and began to fight.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the arms and hands.

“Someone came out of his home and when they were first arguing, and everyone has a cell camera, they actually videotaped the assault taking place,” said Berlin.

The tape showed the driver’s license plate, which lead them to a suspect. He is expected to face charges of felonious assault.

