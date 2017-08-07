Dearborn, Police, Dearborn Police Department, Jewelry Store Robbery, Robbery

Police Seeking Help In Dearborn Jewelry Store Robbery

August 7, 2017 5:58 PM
DEARBORN (WWJ) — Dearborn police are asking for help in identifying suspects involved in a jewelry store robbery.

suspect motorcycle Police Seeking Help In Dearborn Jewelry Store Robbery

(Photo: Dearborn Police)

The burglary occurred on the morning of Aug. 2 around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Ford and Schaefer Roads. Police say the thieves used a truck to shatter the glass doorway of the store, and once inside they stole several pieces of jewelry. From there they fled the scene on a motorcycle.

“Crime reduction is a top priority of the Dearborn Police Department,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. “When these crimes occur, please know the utmost effort will be placed on identifying the offenders and bringing them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police at 313-943-2241 or those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CrimeStoppers.

A reward will be handed out by Crime Stoppers to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

