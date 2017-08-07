Red Berenson To Serve As Grand Marshal Of Pure Michigan 400

BROOKLYN — Retired University of Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson will be the grand marshal for this weekend’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The race will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. Berenson will give the command of “Start your engines!” as the race gets underway.

“I am extremely honored to be named the Grand Marshal for the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway,” Berenson said in a statement. “This race is a great sports tradition for the state of Michigan and I am glad to be a part of it.”

This next year will be the first season since 1984 without Berenson on the Wolverines’ bench. He led the Wolverines to the 1996 and 1998 NCAA National Championships, and has a career record of 848-426-92.

The 77-year-old Berenson announced his retirement in April after 33 seasons at Michigan. He is only one of four college coaches to reach 800 career wins.

Joining Berenson in the festivities this weekend is Matthew Kiser, the Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year. He will serve as the honorary starter and wave the green flag to the start the Pure Michigan 400.

“It is my honor to represent the Michigan State Police and Pure Michigan at the Michigan International Speedway for this event,” Kiser said. “The MSP and MIS have a long, rich history together and I have worked many races over my career. I am excited to be part of what is sure to be a wonderful day.”

The Pure Michigan 400 is part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and has annually been held in August since 1969.

Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan which is part of Michigan Economic Development Corporation, is thrilled to have Berenson and Kiser take part in this year’s race.

“One of Michigan’s greatest assets is our people, and Coach Berenson and Trooper Kiser are perfect examples of people making a difference in our communities,” Lorenz said. “They will represent our state, and the spirit of Pure Michigan well on race day.”