Southfield Couple Attacked By Unknown Home Invader [SUSPECT SKETCH]

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police have released a sketch of a young man who broke into a Southfield home in broad daylight and attacked the residents.

The crime happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the 21000 block of Poinciana, according to investigators.

Police say the 67-year-old male victim was asleep on a couch when an unknown suspect forced open the screen door, entered, and began assaulting the resident — punching him in the head multiple times.

When the resident’s wife, 74, attempted to call 911 the suspect allegedly began assaulting her, police said. He took the phone from her hands and then continued to beat the male resident in the face and head with the phone.

The suspect then fled the home and couldn’t be located by responding officers.

Police say the couple did not know their attacker, nothing was stolen, and a motive for the crime is unknown.

The husband, who suffered severe bruising and cuts to his face, was treated at a local hospital. The wife sustained an injury to her knee, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 15 to 20 years old, with a medium-light complexion, 5’6” to 5’8”tall with a slender build. He was wearing a red shirt.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the sketch or who has any information about the crime is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.