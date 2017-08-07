Southfield Couple Attacked By Unknown Home Invader [SUSPECT SKETCH]

August 7, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police have released a sketch of a young man who broke into a Southfield home in broad daylight and attacked the residents.

suspect sketch Southfield Couple Attacked By Unknown Home Invader [SUSPECT SKETCH]

(Photo: Southfield police)

The crime happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the 21000 block of Poinciana, according to investigators.

Police say the 67-year-old male victim was asleep on a couch when an unknown suspect forced open the screen door, entered, and began assaulting the resident —  punching him in the head multiple times.

When the resident’s wife, 74, attempted to call 911 the suspect allegedly began assaulting her, police said.  He took the phone from her hands and then continued to beat the male resident in the face and head with the phone.

The suspect then fled the home and couldn’t be located by responding officers.

Police say the couple did not know their attacker, nothing was stolen, and a motive for the crime is unknown.

The husband, who suffered severe bruising and cuts to his face, was treated at a local hospital. The wife sustained an injury to her knee, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 15 to 20 years old, with a medium-light complexion, 5’6” to 5’8”tall with a slender build. He was wearing a red shirt.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the sketch or who has any information about the crime is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch