3 Suspects At Large After Man Shot Dead In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot to death overnight.
Police say the victim was seen talking to the suspects late Monday night on Woodward Avenue near State Fair, just south of 8 Mile Road. A short time later, one of the suspects was spotted running from the area with a gun.
The victim, who was shot in the head, was found lying in the middle of the street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police are now searching for three suspects.
The first suspect, identified as the possible shooter, is described as a black male, 6’3″ tall, wearing a gray hoodie, white mask and red pants. The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’5″ tall, wearing a black hoodie, black shirt and a hat turned backwards. The third suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion and clean shaven, wearing a navy blue jacket and a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.