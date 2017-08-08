Ally Financial Is Committed To Metro Detroit

Ally Financial wants you to know it is committed to metro Detroit.
Here are some high points:
- Money Smart Week Michigan (April 22 – 29 2017)
- Created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002
- A public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances
- Achieved through the collaboration and coordinated efforts of hundreds of organizations across the country.
- Offered to all demographics and income levels and covers all facets of personal finance.
- Ally was named a 2017 Strategic Partner by the Money Smart Week Michigan Coalition for its commitment and ongoing participation in Money Smart Week.
- Ally was named the 2017 Program Partner Champion by the Michigan Council on Economic Education (MCEE) for its support of Money Smart Week (MSW) Michigan as an underwriting partner
- Ally’s support helped MSW Michigan launch its inaugural Money Smart Kids Magic Shows.
- Nearly 5,000 Metro Detroit students participated in the magic shows featuring Joel Tacey, who educated and entertained students by teaching basic financial concepts using humor and slight-of-hand.
- Students attending the shows also received a copy of Ally’s children’s book, Planet Zeee and the Money Tree.
- Held 18 Ally Wallet Wise Financial Literacy Classes
- Planet Zeee and the Money Tree
- In honor of Financial Literacy Month in April, Ally launched a new children’s book, called Planet Zeee and the Money Tree
- Uses fun and futuristic storyline to teach money skills and concepts to kids ages 6-10.
- Ally took a grassroots approach to introduce the book to families with children during Financial Literacy Month, mobilizing groups of employee volunteers to read to kids.
- Ally employees held 56 Planet Zeee and the Money Tree reading events and read to 5,986 students in Detroit.
- Giving Back Month 2016
- Each year in November Ally celebrates Giving Back Month, an employee engagement program where we encourage employees to give back by volunteering their time or money and Ally provides a match. The program is led by Ally Corporate Citizenship with support from our Volunteer LEADers, employees who organize community involvement initiatives that support 501(c)(3) organizations.
- Held 30 volunteer events in Detroit resulting in 1119.5 volunteer hours and nearly $20,000 match from Ally.
- Employees donated more than $86,000 and Ally provided a match of more than $73,000.
- Ally hosted 50 children for a football clinic at Ford Field on August 12th
- It was very exciting for them. Many of these kids never get a chance to go to a game, much less play on the field.
- A representative from the Detroit Lions talked to the children about leadership. And they got a surprise visit from a player.
- We provided the children attending the clinic with backpacks and other school supplies as well as tickets to a preseason game.
Ally is launching a fundraising campaign for Covenant House Michigan to raise money to support their efforts to provide support and services to at-risk youth.
Fundraising for Covenant House Michigan
- Ally’s fundraising goal is $10,000
- Ally will match the final donation amount, up to $10,000
- Everyone who makes a Donation is entered to win a Shinola watch, in addition to a Dealer Bonus Cash offer.
- Donations can be placed at our fundraising website https://covenanthouse.donordrive.com/campaign/Ally-Woodward-Dream-Cruise-Fundraiser
- The donation link can also be found on Ally’s Twitter and Facebook page
- You don’t have to be at the event to donate to Covenant House or win the watch
- Just use the link to our custom donation page
- About Covenant House Michigan
- CHM is a faith-based nonprofit organization that provides hope to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth ages 18-24
- They provide shelter, educational and vocational programs, as well as other support services
- Over 60,000 young adults have been served by CHM since its inception in September, 1997
Our Back to School efforts and our fundraising for Covenant House reflect our overall commitment to our local communities and to youth programs.
We’re proud to support financial literacy and education through donations, school supply drives and volunteerism.
At Ally, we believe it’s important to give back. It’s a privilege to support and strengthen the communities where we live and work.