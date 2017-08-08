Tires Stolen From Multiple Cars At Farmington Hills Apartments

August 8, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police are searching for suspects after wheels and tires were stolen from multiple vehicles parked outside two apartment complexes

Police said Tuesday that the crimes took place at the Polo Club Apartments, at 9 Mile Road and Haggerty, and at Diamond Forest Apartments, at Halsted north of 9 Mile — both on the southwest side of the city.

There have been no arrests in the case and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnesses the thefts or who has any information that could help detectives to identify those involved is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department command desk at 248-871-2610.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch