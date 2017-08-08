Tires Stolen From Multiple Cars At Farmington Hills Apartments

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police are searching for suspects after wheels and tires were stolen from multiple vehicles parked outside two apartment complexes
Police said Tuesday that the crimes took place at the Polo Club Apartments, at 9 Mile Road and Haggerty, and at Diamond Forest Apartments, at Halsted north of 9 Mile — both on the southwest side of the city.
There have been no arrests in the case and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnesses the thefts or who has any information that could help detectives to identify those involved is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department command desk at 248-871-2610.