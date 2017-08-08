Mike Duggan, Coleman Young II To Faceoff In Fall Election

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will face the son of a former mayor in a fall general election to determine who will lead the city for the next four years.

With about 90 percent of the precincts reporting Tuesday, Duggan led with 68 percent of the vote to 27 percent obtained by State Sen. Coleman Young II.

Supporters of @MayorMikeDuggan gathering at Hotel St. Regis in Detroit on Primary Night. Mayor to talk at appx. 10pm. LIVE updates @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/QmS7UnR18C — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) August 9, 2017

Duggan spoke of loss and recovery in the city and saying “we are going to keep pushing so that recovery gets to every neighborhood, we are not going to stop until we accomplish that — that’s what we are going to try to do for the next four years.”

“While the election results are strong tonight, everybody who knows me knows this,” said Duggan, “we’re not taking anything for granted this fall. I’m coming out tomorrow we’re going to campaign twice as hard this fall as we did in the primary. We’re going after every single vote.”

OTJ: Sen. Coleman Young, II speaking to supporters following a victory in the Detroit mayoral race primary. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/vSjRLwYSXt — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) August 9, 2017

Senator Coleman Young II rallied supporters to continue working diligently on the campaign.

“So, I’m asking you to buckle-down and strap in — I’m asking you to put your war paint on,” said Young. “I’m asking you to get in fight shape — we going out to the streets and we going to beat him, in the streets and in the suites, we’re going to beat him.”

Young — who raised about $22,000 for his campaign — issued a challenge to Mayor Duggan inviting him to mayoral debate. Saying to his supporters that “we are standing on the shoulders of our ancestors, of our grandparents, and our parents, the spirit of the honorable Coleman Young … as we take this city back for the people.”

2017 Michigan Primary Election

Macomb County election results

Oakland County election results

Wayne County election results

The next highest vote getter on the ballot was first-time candidate Donna Marie Pitts at nearly 1 percent. Court records in Wayne and Oakland counties show Pitts has multiple felony convictions dating to 1977 for offenses including firearm charges and assault. Five other candidates and write-ins received the remaining votes cast.

Duggan was elected mayor in 2013. He won the primary that year as a write-in candidate.

Coleman A. Young was elected in 1973 as Detroit’s first black mayor. He decided not to seek re-election in 1993 and died in 1997.

Duggan is Detroit first white mayor since 1973. The city is more than 80 percent black.

In other results; Incumbent Janice Winfrey easily pulls away in the race for city clerk — while challenger Garlin Gilchrist II held a lead for the second spot over Heaster Wheeler.

In Oakland County — the current Pontiac Mayor, Deirdre Waterman, taking the top spot, while Mark Holland narrowly beat Al Patrick for second.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)