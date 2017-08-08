Record-Keeping Errors By Sheriff’s Office Yields No Charges

August 8, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Cases Dismissed, Ingham County, Mishandled Evidence

MASON, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say no charges will be brought in connection with mishandled evidence by a Michigan sheriff’s department that led to the dismissal of roughly 80 cases.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said in a release Tuesday he spoke with Washtenaw County Prosecutor Brian Mackie, who reviewed the case. Washtenaw Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steven Hiller confirmed the conversation and conclusion that charges wouldn’t be brought.

An audit of the Ingham sheriff’s department evidence room earlier this year revealed nearly 1,800 cases where evidence or property was improperly tracked or missing. The missing evidence prompted prosecutors to dismiss 79 of those cases.

Wrigglesworth has apologized for the problems dating back to 2010, when his father was sheriff. Scott Wrigglesworth, who took office Jan. 1, says the case is officially closed.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch