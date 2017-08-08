Troy Woman Who Threatened To ‘Kill Everyone’ Charged With Bank Robbery

HAZEL PARK (WWJ) – A 39-year-old Troy woman is being held on a $1 million bond after she was arraigned Monday on charges in connection with a bank robbery.
Police say Kristy Balowski went to PNC Bank on Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park and reportedly handed the teller a deposit slip with the written message: “Give me all your money or I’ll kill everyone in here.”
The teller handed Balowski some cash and she fled the scene. No one was injured.
Michigan Department of Corrections records show Balowski has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2004, with convictions in Oakland and Washtenaw counties for larceny in a building, auto theft and other crimes.
In this case she faces one count of unarmed robbery and one count of bank robbery. She will be back in court for a hearing on Aug. 15, following by a preliminary exam scheduled for Aug. 22.