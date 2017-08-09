Board Member, Business Owner Advance In State House Election

DETROIT (AP) – Results show a school board member and a construction business owner have advanced to a November election for a spot in the Michigan House of Representatives that opened up with the resignation of a lawmaker.
With all precincts reporting, preliminary results show Harper Woods school board member Tenisha Yancey had 33 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s special 1st House District Democratic primary. Grosse Pointe Woods construction business owner Mark Corcoran had 74 percent in the Republican primary.
Libertarian Gregory Creswell of Detroit also is running.
The district includes Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores and a portion of Detroit. It’s a heavily Democratic seat. Democratic former Rep. Brian Banks resigned a month into his third term as part of a plea deal in a loan fraud case.
