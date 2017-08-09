Man Killed, Woman Injured As Shots Fired On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man was shot dead and a woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Detroit’s west side.
This happened near the corner of Schoolcraft Road and Rutherford Street, west of Greenfield Road, just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The still unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman, in her 20s, collapsed from her injuries at a nearby store. She was rushed to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Witnesses recount as many as five shots being fired, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.