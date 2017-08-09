Teen, Woman Shot While Sitting In Car Near Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A teenager and a woman were shot overnight while sitting in a car near downtown Detroit.
It happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Canfield, off I-75 just south of Warren Avenue.
Police tell WWJ Newsradio that the victims heard gunshots before they realized they had been hit.
Both were taken to Detroit Receiving with gunshot wounds to the buttock. The 17-year-old was last listed in stable condition; the 26-year-old woman is in temporary serious condition.
Neither victim could provide details on the shooter, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.