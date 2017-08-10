Attention Bargain Hunters: Michigan’s 200-Mile-Long Garage Sale Happening This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re a bargain hunter who’s always looking for new treasures and great deals, then is this the weekend for you — it’s Michigan’s longest garage sale!

From August 11 to 13, more than 100 garage sales will be taking place along the US-12 Heritage Trail corridor (known locally as Michigan Avenue), stretching over 200 miles from Detroit to New Buffalo. The road is known locally as Michigan Avenue.

If you love shopping and searching for hidden treasures, this journey is for you. Sales can be found along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots and fields. You will find everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture and farm equipment to fresh garden produce and homemade jams and jellies.

“A lot of people just like having the adventure of finding the perfect item or just discovering some really cool antique items that really don’t exist any more,” Kris Martin, US-12 Heritage Trail project coordinator, told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “It’s that sense of hidden treasures that you might find. Also, it’s just kind of fun to bargain hunt.”

It’s not all about shopping either, you’ll also find live entertainment and festive celebrations along the route.

“Over on the west side of the state, you have the New Buffalo Ship and Shore Festival taking place along Lake Michigan. They have a lot of crafts and local art and local food there,” said Martin. “And in Saline, they do their annual picnic in the park and they have a lot of events and activities going on.”

And you can plan ahead — browse an online directory of sale items so you get the most out of the day. To view a list of garage sales along US-12 and items for sale, visit us12heritagetrail.org.