Cornerstone Schools Seeking Mentors For K-8 Students

DETROIT (AP) – Cornerstone schools is seeking volunteer mentors for each of its 2,500 students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Mentors in the Partner Morning Program will interact with students four times each academic year. Each visit will last about two hours.

They will receive an overview of the subjects students are studying, collaborate with them on special projects, and talk about their interests and aspirations.

The program runs from September into June.

Cornerstone Education Group Chief Executive Reid Gough says the program “equips students with the tools they need to cultivate relationships and to gain new perspectives that influence and transform their lives.”

The tuition-free charter school group operates four K-8 schools and two high schools in Detroit.

