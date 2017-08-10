Freighter Aground In River Linking Lakes Superior, Huron

SAULT STE. MARIE (WWJ/AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Marys River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan’s eastern Upper Peninsula.

The Coast Guard says the 629-foot U.S. vessel named Calumet left a steel facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and was heading to its next port when it ran aground at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near Sugar Island.

According to the Coast Guard, the freighter is stable and there were no signs of pollution in the river linking Lake Superior and Lake Huron. Chief Petty Officer Joseph Loverti said the cause of the grounding is under investigation.

“The vessel is still aground right now and there is further assessment planned throughout the day,” he said.

The river is closed to commercial vessels from the Soo Locks to 6 Mile Point. The freighter’s owner is working on a plan to free the vessel, which is not currently carrying any cargo.

“We’re taking all known precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the environment and working on getting the salvage plan developed,” said Loverti.

No injuries were reported.

