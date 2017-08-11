Eminem’s Former House For Sale — Comes With Criminal Backstory

(CBS Detroit) You can call it the Kmart mansion or the former home of Slim Shady — better yet, you can call it home if you have an extra million dollars — or two — laying around.

A Rochester Hills mansion widely known as the home of Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, is on the market for a cool $1.99 million. The home on Winkler boasts 17,500 square feet of grandeur including a spectacular pool with a twisting slide and waterfall, five bedroom suites, a spa, cabana, guest house, tennis court, and private pond. It sits on 5.69 manicured acres.

According to billionaireaddresses.com, Eminem bought the 10 bathroom mansion for $4.8 million in 2003. That means he’s selling it for less than half what he allegedly paid for it for reasons unknown.

He got it for $1 million less than the asking price from Charles Conaway, the former chairman of Kmart who ran into legal trouble when it was alleged his shady financial dealings led to the company’s then-bankruptcy. A federal judge ordered him to pay investors back $10 million.

According to the New York Times story about Mathers’ purchase of the house 15 years ago, the house “comes with a two-story, 1,500-square-foot entertainment room, rare-wood paneling and some potentially nasty karma.”

Before Conaway lived in the house, it was owned by Rick Bellestri, a tool manufacturer who spent five years in prison in the late 1990’s for tax fraud and racketeering. Eminem ran into his own legal troubles in the early aughts when he was accused of flashing a pistol at an associate of Insane Clown Posse at Mickey Shorr in Royal Oak and threatening the man. The same weekend, Eminem was accused of pistol whipping a man he saw kissing his wife at a Warren club. He was sentenced to probation.

That means the buyer not only has the opportunity to buy a piece of history, half price … If they play their cards right, they could also be the first owner in more than 20 years to stay out of the legal system.